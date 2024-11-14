Norges Bank Boosts Stake in 4Imprint Group

4Imprint (GB:FOUR) has released an update.

Norges Bank has increased its voting rights in the UK-based 4Imprint Group PLC to over 4% as of November 13, 2024. This acquisition highlights growing interest from international investors in the promotional products company, potentially impacting its stock performance. Investors will be keen to watch how this increased stake influences 4Imprint’s strategic decisions.

