Norges Bank Boosts Stake in 4imprint Group

November 06, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

4Imprint (GB:FOUR) has released an update.

Norges Bank has increased its stake in 4imprint Group PLC, raising its voting rights to 4.14% from a previous 3.96%, as of November 1, 2024. This move highlights growing interest and potential confidence in 4imprint’s market performance. Investors may view this as a signal of the company’s strengthening position in the market.

