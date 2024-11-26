News & Insights

Norges Bank Alters Stake in Vanquis Banking Group

November 26, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Vanquis Banking Group (GB:VANQ) has released an update.

Norges Bank has recently adjusted its holdings in Vanquis Banking Group PLC, crossing a significant voting rights threshold. The bank now holds a combined total of 3.705% voting rights, marking a change in its investment strategy. This development could potentially impact investor perception and the company’s market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:VANQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

