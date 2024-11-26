Norges Bank Alters Stake in Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group (GB:VANQ) has released an update.
Norges Bank has recently adjusted its holdings in Vanquis Banking Group PLC, crossing a significant voting rights threshold. The bank now holds a combined total of 3.705% voting rights, marking a change in its investment strategy. This development could potentially impact investor perception and the company’s market dynamics.
