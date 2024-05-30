News & Insights

Norges Bank Adjusts Voting Stake in Crest Nicholson

May 30, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Crest Nicholson Holdings (GB:CRST) has released an update.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has notified that Norges Bank, based in Oslo, Norway, has altered its voting rights in the company. As of May 29, 2024, Norges Bank’s total voting rights in Crest Nicholson have decreased to 2.85%, which comprises 2.71% from shares and 0.13% through financial instruments, totalling 7,311,939 voting rights.

