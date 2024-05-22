News & Insights

Norges Bank Adjusts Stake in NatWest Group

May 22, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

Norges Bank has modified its stake in NatWest Group PLC, resulting in a change in voting rights. On May 20, 2024, the threshold was crossed, and NatWest was notified the following day. The bank’s new total voting rights in NatWest Group PLC now amount to 2.955960%, a slight decrease from the previous notification.

