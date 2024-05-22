Norges Bank Adjusts Stake in Bunzl PLC

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl PLC announced a change in major shareholdings after Norges Bank altered its stake, crossing the notification threshold on May 21, 2024. The bank now holds 2.98% of the voting rights in the UK-based company, a decrease from their previous holding of 3.95%. This adjustment was formally notified to Bunzl on May 22, 2024.

For further insights into GB:BNZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.