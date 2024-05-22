News & Insights

Norges Bank Adjusts Stake in Bunzl PLC

May 22, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl PLC announced a change in major shareholdings after Norges Bank altered its stake, crossing the notification threshold on May 21, 2024. The bank now holds 2.98% of the voting rights in the UK-based company, a decrease from their previous holding of 3.95%. This adjustment was formally notified to Bunzl on May 22, 2024.

