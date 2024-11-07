Norges Bank Adjusts Stake in 4Imprint Group

4Imprint (GB:FOUR) has released an update.

Norges Bank has adjusted its stake in 4Imprint Group PLC, reducing its voting rights from 4.14% to 3.97%. This change reflects a slight decrease in their shareholding, which now accounts for over 1.11 million voting rights in the company. The updated voting position was officially recorded on November 7, 2024.

For further insights into GB:FOUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.