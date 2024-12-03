Norges Bank Acquires Substantial Stake in Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Norges Bank has become a substantial holder in Perpetual Ltd, acquiring a 5.28% voting power through the purchase of 6,041,648 ordinary shares. This strategic investment highlights the bank’s interest in managing assets for the Government of Norway with discretionary powers. The shares are registered under Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited and J.P. Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd.

