Norfolk Southern's Q3 Revenue View Indicates 11% Decline Y/Y

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC provided an update for its anticipated third-quarter 2020 performance.



The company anticipates railway operating revenues of approximately $2.5 billion in the third quarter, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion. However, the figure represents an approximate decline of 11% from the year-ago period amid coronavirus-induced freight softness. Weak freight demand is likely to have weighed on volumes in the September quarter.



Additionally, Norfolk Southern expects adjusted railway operating expenses (excluding the non-cash impairment charge of approximately $99 million) of around $1.567 billion in the third quarter. The company estimates adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) to be 62.5% in the to-be-reported quarter. Meanwhile, it predicts unadjusted operating ratio to be 66.5%. In the year-ago period, the company reported operating ratio of 64.9%. Notably, the lower the value of the metric, the better.

Norfolk Southern is set to report third-quarter earnings on Oct 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its September quarter earnings has been revised upward by 2.7% in the last 60 days. The company’s third-quarter performance is expected to reflect reduced costs as well as increased efficiency from the precision scheduled railroading model.

