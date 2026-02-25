Norfolk Southern (XTRA:NFS) Price Target Increased by 27.00% to 265.85

The average one-year price target for Norfolk Southern (XTRA:NFS) has been revised to 265,85 € / share. This is an increase of 27.00% from the prior estimate of 209,34 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 240,70 € to a high of 310,30 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.06% from the latest reported closing price of 266,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is an decrease of 209 owner(s) or 8.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFS is 0.34%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 196,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 9,624K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,874K shares , representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFS by 14.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,249K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,154K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFS by 2.30% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,126K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,967K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFS by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,400K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFS by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,878K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,842K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFS by 50.06% over the last quarter.

