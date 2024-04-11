Norfolk Southern Urges Shareholders To Vote In Its 13 Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said Thursday it has sent a letter to shareholders highlighting the collective strength of its board of directors and its commitment to acting in shareholders' best interests.

Norfolk Southern said its highly qualified and engaged board has taken decisive action to drive long-term shareholder value. They are holding management accountable, addressing shareholder feedback, and enhancing safety and operational performance.

The company strongly urges shareholders to protect their investment by voting "FOR" ONLY Norfolk Southern's 13 highly qualified nominees on the WHITE proxy card later in the day.

The company said it believes Ancora Alternatives LLC's nominees lack critical expertise and their appointment would be detrimental to shareholder value by putting the franchise at risk.

The company added that Ancora's slate is seeking wholesale change to push through its short-term focused agenda, which would put the company's franchise at risk and be detrimental to shareholder value.

Ancora's reckless plan and demands for an overhaul of management and the board would decelerate the momentum of Norfolk Southern's strategic transformation, force substantial furloughs, and destroy long-term value for shareholders.

