Norfolk Southern Unveils Restructuring Amid Coronavirus Woes

Amid impacts on operations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC announced an organizational and a few leadership changes.

John Scheib has stepped down as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective Jun 1.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Price

Norfolk Southern Corporation price | Norfolk Southern Corporation Quote

In the wake of Scheib’s departure, the company has restructured some of its departments to promote efficiencies.

The Strategic Planning Department operates within the Finance division under the leadership of Mark George, executive vice president and chief financial officer. This strategy is aimed towards building the company’s capabilities for rigorous analysis, robust metrics and systematic competitive benchmarking.

The Network Planning and Optimization Department, which developed and implemented the TOP21 operating plan, is now a part of the Operations division. The team operates under the leadership of Michael Wheeler, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Further, the Customer Operations Department has become a part of the Marketing division under the leadership of Alan Shaw, executive vice president and chief marketing officer. The move is aimed at promoting customer interactions to serve them in a better manner.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Norfolk Southern carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG, Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK and Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current-year earnings has been revised upward in excess of 100% in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teekay Tanker’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 35.6% in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 14.1% in the past 60 days.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic



The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.