Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific Confirm Talks Regarding Potential Merger

July 24, 2025 — 09:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Union Pacific (UNP) confirmed that they are engaged in advanced talks regarding a potential business combination. The companies stated that they do not intend to make additional comments or provide an update on this matter unless and until they determine that disclosure is required.

Separately, Union Pacific affirmed its 2025 outlook, and stated that its EPS growth is consistent with attaining the 3-year CAGR target of high-single to low-double digit. The company noted that there is no change to long-term capital allocation strategy.

