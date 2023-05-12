News & Insights

US Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern train got alarm before Pennsylvania derailment -NTSB

Credit: REUTERS/Valerie Volcovici

May 12, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A Norfolk Southern NSC.N freight train that derailed near New Castle, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night received an alarm several miles before the incident, according to preliminary findings released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The derailment of nine train cars was about 20 miles (32 km)from the site of a Feb. 3 incident in East Palestine, Ohio, in which Norfolk Southern-operated train cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals spilled and caught fire.

The railroad said Thursday there were no reported injuries or hazardous material concerns in the Pennsylvania derailment. The NTSB said preliminary information indicates the train received an alarm "from a wayside defect detector, or hot bearing detector, several miles before the train derailed."

The devices are used to detect the temperature of wheel bearings on rail cars. Norfolk Southern did not immediately comment.

The NTSB said in the East Palestine derailment a wayside defect detector transmitted a critical audible alarm message instructing the crew to slow and stop the train to inspect a hot axle.

Some experts have said the derailment in East Palestine may have been averted if detectors had been placed closer together. That derailment and the subsequent fire sent a cloud of smoke with billowing black plumes over the town of East Palestine, outraging thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee passed bipartisan sweeping rail safety reform legislation.

Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell noted that hours after passage "another train derailed likely due to a bad wheel bearing. This could have been prevented had the commonsense reforms in our bill been in place.... It’s time for Congress to get on board to improve rail safety."

The legislation would require hotbox detectors be deployed an average of every 15 miles, a reduction of the current voluntary practice of installing defect detectors an average of every 25 miles today.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he looks forward to bringing the rail measure to the Senate floor "as soon as possible."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.