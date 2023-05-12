News & Insights

Norfolk Southern train got alarm before Pennsylvania derailment -NTSB

May 12, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed near New Castle, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night received an alarm several miles before the incident, according to preliminary findings released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The derailment of nine train cars was about 20 miles (32 km)from the site of a Feb. 3 incident in East Palestine, Ohio, Norfolk Southern-operated in which cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals spilled and caught fire.

The railroad said Thursday there were no reported injuries or hazardous material concerns in the Pennsylvania derailment. The NTSB said preliminary information indicates the train received an alarm "from a wayside defect detector, or hot bearing detector, several miles before the train derailed."

