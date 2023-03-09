US Markets
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama, no injuries or chemical leaks reported -statement

March 09, 2023 — 11:54 am EST

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern on Thursday said one of its trains derailed in Alabama but there were no injuries or reports of leaks of hazardous materials.

In a statement, the company, whose chief executive testified on Thursday to a U.S. Senate committee after a devastating Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio, said the incident in White Plains, Alabama, affected around 30 train cars.

"There is NO danger to the public," the statement said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Mark Porter)

Reuters
