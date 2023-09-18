Norfolk Southern to start compensating homeowners for Ohio derailment

By David Shepardson

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern NSC.N said on Monday it launched an interim program to compensate homeowners around East Palestine, Ohio who have had to sell their properties at a reduced value following a Feb. 3 train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals.

The program applies to parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania near the derailment site and applies to those with homes on the market, future listings or sold since Feb. 3. The railroad first announced plans in May to create the program. The train caught fire and released over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants.

The company has so far booked charges of $803 million for the derailment. It said it does not have a cost estimate for the home value program.

In May, a U.S. Senate panel approved bipartisan rail safety legislation that tightens rules on trains carrying explosive substances like the Norfolk Southern-operated train, but further action has stalled.

