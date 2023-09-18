News & Insights

US Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern to start compensating homeowners for Ohio derailment

Credit: REUTERS/ALAN FREED

September 18, 2023 — 09:14 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern NSC.N said on Monday it launched an interim program to compensate homeowners around East Palestine, Ohio who have had to sell their properties at a reduced value following a Feb. 3 train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals.

The program applies to parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania near the derailment site and applies to those with homes on the market, future listings or sold since Feb. 3. The railroad first announced plans in May to create the program. The train caught fire and released over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants.

The company has so far booked charges of $803 million for the derailment. It said it does not have a cost estimate for the home value program.

In May, a U.S. Senate panel approved bipartisan rail safety legislation that tightens rules on trains carrying explosive substances like the Norfolk Southern-operated train, but further action has stalled.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonali Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.