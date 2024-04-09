News & Insights

Norfolk Southern To Settle East Palestine Derailment Class Action - Quick Facts

April 09, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern (NSC) has reached a $600 million agreement in principle to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit relating to the East Palestine derailment. This, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius from the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius from the derailment.

Norfolk Southern said the agreement does not include or constitute any admission of liability, wrongdoing, or fault. The agreement is expected to be submitted for preliminary approval to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio later in April 2024. Subject to approval, payments to class members under the settlement could begin by the end of the current year.

