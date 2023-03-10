US Markets
Norfolk Southern to give up to seven paid sick days per year to union members

March 10, 2023 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Co NSC.N said on Friday it has reached an agreement with two of its labor unions to provide up to seven paid sick days a year to their members.

The U.S. rail operator said will provide four days of paid sick leave and allow members to use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

The agreements were reached with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers, Mechanical Department (SMART-MD) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and will immediately benefit about 650 railroaders.

This comes a month after White House officials spoke to executives from the largest U.S. railroad operators, renewing pressure to reach an agreement to secure paid sick leave for workers after President Joe Biden signed a legislation to block a national railroad strike in December.

