Is Norfolk Southern Stock Attractive After Its Strong Earnings Beat?

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC has a stronger near-term setup after a solid second-quarter earnings beat, record railway operating revenues and positive estimate revisions. The stock also offers meaningful price-target upside from the reported share price.

The trade-off is valuation. Investors are being asked to pay a premium multiple while cost inflation, service execution and merger-related uncertainty remain important risks.

NSC’s Earnings Beat Supports the Bull Case

Norfolk Southern reported adjusted second-quarter 2026 earnings of $3.52 per share, up 7% year over year. The result was 9% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23.

Railway operating revenues rose 11% year over year to a record $3.47 billion, topping the consensus mark by 4.4%. The gain reflected 4% volume growth, stronger revenue per unit and higher fuel surcharges.

Norfolk Southern’s Estimates Are Moving Higher

Estimate momentum adds support to the near-term bull case. The full-year earnings estimate has increased 3.9% over the past four weeks, while the report also shows positive changes across one-week, four-week and 12-week estimate-revision periods.

That matters because rising estimates often reinforce favorable short-term sentiment. For NSC, the revisions suggest analysts are giving more credit to revenue improvement and operating execution after the stronger-than-expected quarter.

NSC Trades at a Premium Valuation

NSC trades at 25.17X forward 12-month earnings. That is above 21.77X for the Zacks rail sub-industry, 13.6X for the broader transportation sector and 21.57X for the S&P 500.

The premium is not only relative. Norfolk Southern’s five-year forward P/E range runs from 14.03X to 25.2X, with a median of 18.71X, putting the current multiple near the top of its own historical range.

Norfolk Southern Offers Measured Target Upside

Norfolk Southern’s $383 price target compares with a reported share price of $335.74. That implies meaningful appreciation potential from that level.

Still, the upside is not without a cost. Investors are paying a high multiple for projected 2026 EPS of $12.60 versus $12.49 in 2025, suggesting relatively modest near-term earnings growth despite stronger revenue momentum.

NSC’s Cash Flow Supports Core Priorities

Norfolk Southern generated $1.40 billion of operating cash flow in the first half of 2026. The company ended June with $1.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while total debt declined to $16.62 billion from $17.09 billion at year-end 2025.

Shareholder returns remain anchored by the dividend. Norfolk Southern announced a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share, and the company has paid dividends for 176 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982. Buybacks, however, remain suspended following the Union Pacific UNP merger agreement.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Norfolk Southern Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Norfolk Southern Corporation Quote

Norfolk Southern’s Scores Favor Momentum

The bottom line: NSC’s earnings beat, estimate revisions and price-target upside support investor interest, especially for those focused on momentum. Record revenues and improved demand trends strengthen the near-term story.

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and its Momentum Score of A supports the near-term case. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the Value Score of F, Growth Score of D and VGM Score of D show that NSC looks more suitable for momentum-oriented investors than for value or growth-focused buyers.

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Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.