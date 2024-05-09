Norfolk Southern Shareholders Elect 10 Director Nominees; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), Thursday announced that the company's shareholders have elected 10 of 13 director nominees at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

According to the preliminary report, the elected nominees include three candidates - William Clyburn, Jr., Sameh Fahmy and Gilbert Lamphere, backed by Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, the company stated.

The elected nominees will serve a one-year term expiring in 2025.

Currently, Norfolk's stock is moving down 4.37 percent, to $221.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.

