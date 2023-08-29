Norfolk Southern Says Restored All Rail Systems; But Outage Impact To Last For Couple Of Weeks

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said it restored all rail systems after the company experienced a hardware-related technology outage that impacted its rail operations earlier on Monday. But the company expects the impact to its operations to last at least a couple of weeks.

The company said it has no indication that it was a cybersecurity incident. Its teams worked throughout the day and successfully restored all systems at 7:00 p.m. ET.

