Norfolk Southern reports Q3 adjusted operating ratio 63.4%

October 22, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Operating ratio in the quarter was 47.7% compared to 74.6% in third quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis, the operating ratio for third quarter 2024 was 63.4%. This represents 570 basis points of improvement from adjusted third quarter 2023 which was 69.1%.

