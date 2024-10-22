Norfolk Southern reports Q3 adjusted operating ratio 63.4%

Operating ratio in the quarter was 47.7% compared to 74.6% in third quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis, the operating ratio for third quarter 2024 was 63.4%. This represents 570 basis points of improvement from adjusted third quarter 2023 which was 69.1%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NSC:
- Norfolk Southern announces tentative collective bargaining agreement with IBEW
- Boeing machinists announce proposal to end strike: Morning Buzz
- Is NSC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $245 from $241 at Stifel
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $280 from $275 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.