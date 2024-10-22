Norfolk Southern reports Q3 adjusted operating ratio 63.4%

Operating ratio in the quarter was 47.7% compared to 74.6% in third quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis, the operating ratio for third quarter 2024 was 63.4%. This represents 570 basis points of improvement from adjusted third quarter 2023 which was 69.1%.

