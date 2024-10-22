Norfolk Southern reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.25, consensus $3.11

Reports Q3 revenue $3.1B, consensus $3.09B. “The Norfolk Southern (NSC) team continues to build momentum, producing strong results for our shareholders and customers, and delivering on our safety culture for our employees” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Mark R. George. “Working together, our team drove productivity and grew volumes while demonstrating resiliency in dealing with weather challenges. Thanks to our team’s hard work, we delivered sequential and year-over-year margin improvement putting us on track to achieve our adjusted operating ratio targets for the second half and full year 2024, and we are well positioned for long-term value creation.”

