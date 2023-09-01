Norfolk Southern Rejects Cybersecurity Connection To Technology Outage

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), a railroad and freight company, announced on Friday that it has completed a root-cause analysis of the system outage that occurred on Monday and has found no indication that it was related to an unauthorized cybersecurity incident.

Previously, during a routine maintenance performed by the vendor, a defect in the software created an error which caused both primary and recovery data storage systems to become unresponsive, affecting the core operational systems.

The company expects a full recovery of network fluidity in the coming weeks as it is making progress on the temporary backlogs of trains that arose from this incident.

Currently, shares of Norfolk are trading at $207.29 up 1.11% on the New York Stock Exchange

