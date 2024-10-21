News & Insights

Norfolk Southern Reaches Tentative Five-year Deal With Int'l Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers

October 21, 2024 — 09:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said that it has reached a tentative five-year collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). The most recent agreement pushes the coverage of the union workforce under early tentative deals to about 67%.

According to the company, the tentative agreement provides for a 3.5-percent average wage increase per year over the next five years. It also offers railroaders more vacation earlier in their career and makes meaningful enhancements to an already robust suite of health care benefits.

Since August, Norfolk Southern has reached tentative agreements with 10 of its 13 unions.

