Norfolk Southern reaches agreement with Ancora to add new Board director

Norfolk Southern (NSC) has entered into a cooperation agreement with Ancora under which Norfolk Southern and Ancora will work together to identify an independent director to join the company’s Board of Directors. The addition of the new director, who is expected to enhance the Board’s gender diversity and executive leadership experience, will expand Norfolk Southern’s Board to 14 members, including 13 independent members. Pursuant to the cooperation agreement, Ancora has agreed to withdraw its nomination of four director candidates for election at the Norfolk Southern 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Ancora has also agreed to vote in accordance with the Board’s recommendations in connection with any vote of Norfolk Southern shareholders, including at the 2025 Annual Meeting, and to a standstill provision.

