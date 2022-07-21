Norfolk Southern Raises Conductor Trainee Pay To $25/hour

(RTTNews) - Transportation company Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) announced Thursday that it has increased Conductor Trainee pay to $25 per hour, with a minimum of $200 in earnings per shift. Norfolk Southern conductors are responsible for the safe and efficient movement of freight trains.

Additionally, Conductor Trainees are eligible for an on the job training incentive of $300 per bi-weekly pay period, provided they make themselves available to work. Applicants can apply online at Jobs.NSCorp.com.

Conductor trainees also have the opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in starting bonuses in priority locations and up to $2,500 in starting bonuses other locations.

In their first year, Norfolk Southern conductors earn an average of $67,000, and have the potential to earn more each year as they increase in levels of seniority. They also participate in the Railroad Retirement System and have a 401(k) savings option, best-in-class healthcare coverage, all in addition to other competitive benefits.

"Through their seniority, conductors will be promoted to a locomotive engineer position that has guaranteed minimum annual pay of approximately $94,000, along with benefits. Many of our engineers earn more than $100,000 with the work opportunities at their locations," said Brad Dodd, Director Talent Acquisition at Norfolk Southern.

