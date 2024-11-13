News & Insights

Norfolk Southern price target raised to $305 from $290 at Barclays

November 13, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski raised the firm’s price target on Norfolk Southern (NSC) to $305 from $290 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says transportation equities could benefit from lower U.S. corporate tax rates following the election of Donald Trump. Given higher market multiples and improved sentiment for cyclical U.S. industrial exposure, the firm raised price targets across the group.

