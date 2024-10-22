Norfolk Southern price target raised to $291 from $276 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Norfolk Southern (NSC) to $291 from $276 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Norfolk Southern’s Q3 adjusted EPS was up 23% year over year and above the Street’s estimates, and the company reaffirmed its 66% full year operating ratio target despite lowering its 2024 revenue growth target to 1% y/y from 3%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Norfolk Southern is set to accelerate earnings on productivity improvements, the analyst argues.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NSC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.