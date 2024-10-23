Norfolk Southern price target raised to $285 from $280 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors raised the firm’s price target on Norfolk Southern (NSC) to $285 from $280 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they delievered a solid Q3 and like the story here as cash flow inflects; theyjust don’t love the valuation.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NSC:
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $280 from $270 at Wells Fargo
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $290 from $275 at Barclays
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $301 from $292 at Goldman Sachs
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $291 from $276 at BofA
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $302 from $294 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.