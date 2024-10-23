Norfolk Southern price target raised to $285 from $280 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors raised the firm’s price target on Norfolk Southern (NSC) to $285 from $280 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they delievered a solid Q3 and like the story here as cash flow inflects; theyjust don’t love the valuation.

