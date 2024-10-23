Norfolk Southern price target raised to $259 from $253 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the firm’s price target on Norfolk Southern (NSC) to $259 from $253 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 came in above forecasts and a challenged start to volume in Q4 with RPU headwinds in IM/coal though management reaffirmed full-year margin guide despite 20MM of hurricane related expenses.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NSC:
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $285 from $280 at Susquehanna
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $285 from $270 at Benchmark
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $280 from $270 at Wells Fargo
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $290 from $275 at Barclays
- Norfolk Southern price target raised to $301 from $292 at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.