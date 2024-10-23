Norfolk Southern price target raised to $259 from $253 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the firm’s price target on Norfolk Southern (NSC) to $259 from $253 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 came in above forecasts and a challenged start to volume in Q4 with RPU headwinds in IM/coal though management reaffirmed full-year margin guide despite 20MM of hurricane related expenses.

