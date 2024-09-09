Norfolk Southern Opens Investigation Into Allegations Of Potential Misconduct By CEO Alan Shaw

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said Monday that its Board of Directors has opened an investigation into allegations of potential conduct by CEO Alan Shaw that is inconsistent with the company's Code of Ethics and company policy. Norfolk Southern noted that the allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated in line with the company's Code of Conduct and company policy. The code also includes resources for employees to anonymously report concerns, including through the Ethics & Compliance Hotline.

The Board of Directors' Audit Committee has retained a law firm to conduct an dependent investigation of the allegations and is committed to a complete and reliable examination of all pertinent facts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.