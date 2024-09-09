News & Insights

Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern Opens Investigation Into Allegations Of Potential Misconduct By CEO Alan Shaw

September 09, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said Monday that its Board of Directors has opened an investigation into allegations of potential conduct by CEO Alan Shaw that is inconsistent with the company's Code of Ethics and company policy. Norfolk Southern noted that the allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated in line with the company's Code of Conduct and company policy. The code also includes resources for employees to anonymously report concerns, including through the Ethics & Compliance Hotline.

The Board of Directors' Audit Committee has retained a law firm to conduct an dependent investigation of the allegations and is committed to a complete and reliable examination of all pertinent facts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.