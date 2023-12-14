Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Provide Rail Service to Georgia

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC announced that it will provide rail service to the Georgia Ports Authority's (GPA) new inland terminal in Gainesville, GA. The facility has been designed to lift 200,000 containers annually.

Norfolk Southern will link the Blue Ridge Connector inland terminal to GPA's Mason Mega Rail terminal in Savannah. Beginning in 2026, the new terminal will serve a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, heavy equipment, food and forest products. The Blue Ridge Connector will improve northeast Georgia's link to the global supply chain in concert with the Port of Savannah's 35 global container ship services.

NSC’s rail network reaches more than 50% of the U.S. population and is the broadest intermodal franchise in the eastern United States. Norfolk Southern chief marketing officer Ed Elkins stated. “The Georgia Ports Authority is an important partner to Norfolk Southern, a gateway for our customers, and an engine for economic growth. We look forward to building on our strong relationship and helping our mutual customers grow”.

This step is expected to aid faster transport of goods.

