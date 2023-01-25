Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $241.37, changing hands as low as $240.30 per share. Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSC's low point in its 52 week range is $203.65 per share, with $291.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $240.76. The NSC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: VICL Split History
Institutional Holders of MS
PKG Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.