Norfolk Southern (NSC) Rewards Investors Via New Buyback Plan

In a shareholder-friendly move, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC announced that its board has authorized a new $10-billion stock repurchase plan, starting Apr 1. Thus, its current program will be terminated on Mar 31. Interestingly, the new program has no expiration date. The timing and volume of any share buyback will be guided by management’s assessment of market conditions and other factors.

Under this buyback program, purchases will be made through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, or by combinations of such methods.

Norfolk Southern also rewards its shareholders by paying out dividends. Evidently, NSC has hiked its quarterly dividend payout thrice over the past year. The most recent dividend hike was announced in January this year when NSC decided to increase its quarterly dividend by 14% to $1.24 per share. Norfolk Southern's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. During 2020, Norfolk Southern generated free cash flow of $2.1 billion, up 14% year over year. In 2021, the company generated free cash flow to the tune of $2,785 million, up 30% year over year. The company expects current-year dividend payout ratio in the 35-40% range.

NSC’s commitment to reward its shareholders, despite the current uncertain scenario, is commendable.

