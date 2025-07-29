Technology

Norfolk Southern (NSC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

July 29, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

For the quarter ended June 2025, Norfolk Southern (NSC) reported revenue of $3.11 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.29, compared to $3.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27, the EPS surprise was +0.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
  • Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total: 1.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.81 million.
  • Carloads (Units) - Volume - Coal: 181.7 thousand compared to the 176.35 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Railway Operating Ratio: 63.4% compared to the 62.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Agriculture, forest and consumer products: 186.4 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 185.49 thousand.
  • Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Automotive: 104 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 99.12 thousand.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, forest and consumer products: $645 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $643.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Railway operating revenues- Coal: $395 million versus $396.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals: $546 million versus $549.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Railway operating revenues- Intermodal: $743 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $765.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive: $323 million versus $311.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise: $1.97 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction: $458 million versus $449.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Norfolk Southern here>>>

Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Download the report free now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.