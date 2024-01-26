Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Norfolk Southern (NSC) reported $3.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. EPS of $2.83 for the same period compares to $3.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 billion, representing a surprise of -1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Railway Operating Ratio : 73.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 67%.

: 73.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 67%. Coal Tonnage - Domestic metallurgical : 2.8 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.77 thousand.

: 2.8 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.77 thousand. Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Merchandise : $3,316 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,347.52.

: $3,316 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,347.52. Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Coal : $2,515 versus $2,554.31 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,515 versus $2,554.31 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Total : $1,763 compared to the $1,791.51 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,763 compared to the $1,791.51 average estimate based on three analysts. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise : $1.85 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Intermodal : $794 million versus $809.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change.

: $794 million versus $809.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change. Railway operating revenues- Coal : $430 million compared to the $438.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

: $430 million compared to the $438.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive : $296 million versus $285.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $296 million versus $285.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals : $512 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $522.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $512 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $522.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction : $402 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $415.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

: $402 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $415.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products: $639 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $647.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

