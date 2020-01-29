Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q4 Earnings Top, Dip Y/Y on Low Volumes

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s NSC fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $2.55 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. However, the bottom line dipped nearly 1% on a year-over-year basis due to low volumes.



Railway operating revenues in the quarter under review came in at $2,690 million, marginally missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,690.3 million. The top line also declined 7.1% year over year due to disappointing revenues at the merchandise, coal and intermodal units. Overall volumes decreased 9%.



Income from railway operations declined 11% year over year to $962 million. Operating expenses fell 5% on a year-over-year basis to $1,728 million, primarily owing to lower fuel costs as well as expenses related to compensation and benefits. Norfolk Southern’s operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) in the fourth quarter deteriorated 140 basis points to 64.2%. Notably, lower the value of the metric the better.

Segmental Performance



On a year-over-year basis, coal revenues totaled $363 million, down 21% year over year. Coal volumes contracted 21%. Revenue per unit inched up 1% in the reported quarter.



Merchandise revenues dipped 3% to $1,630 million. Segmental volumes fell 6%. Revenue per unit improved 3% for the segment.



Intermodal revenues decreased 8% year over year to $697 million. Segmental volumes also declined 8%. Revenue per unit was unaltered on a year-over-year basis.



Liquidity & Share Buyback



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $580 million compared with $358 million at the end of 2018. The company had long-term debt of $11,880 million compared with $10,560 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Dividend Update



The company’s board cleared a quarterly cash dividend of 94 cents per share, payable to shareholders on Mar 10 of record as of Feb 7. It paid out dividends for 150 consecutive quarters.



