Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Norfolk Southern (NSC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.13 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Norfolk Southern metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, forest and consumer products' will reach $643.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Railway operating revenues- Coal' should come in at $396.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals' will likely reach $549.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Railway operating revenues- Intermodal' will reach $765.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total' will reach 1.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.74 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Coal' stands at 176.35 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 162.90 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Railway Operating Ratio' reaching 62.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Agriculture, forest and consumer products' of 185.49 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 181.20 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' at 99.12 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97.20 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Metals and construction' to come in at 170.11 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 167.90 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Chemicals' should arrive at 132.78 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 130.10 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Intermodal' to reach $735.20 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $739.00 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Norfolk Southern have experienced a change of +9.8% in the past month compared to the +5.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NSC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.