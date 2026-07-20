Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Norfolk Southern (NSC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.23 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.32 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Norfolk Southern metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, forest and consumer products' should arrive at $674.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Railway operating revenues- Coal' of $393.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals' will reach $585.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise' to reach $2.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Railway Operating Ratio' will reach 66.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.2% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue ton miles' will reach 48.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47.00 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise' should come in at 612.51 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 600.60 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal' at 1.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.01 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Total' reaching $1765.63 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1734.00 .

Analysts expect 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Coal' to come in at $2089.82 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2173.00 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Merchandise' will likely reach $3403.00 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3282.00 .

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Intermodal' stands at $769.28 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $735.00 .

Shares of Norfolk Southern have experienced a change of +13.4% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NSC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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