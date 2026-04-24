Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Norfolk Southern (NSC) reported revenue of $3 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.65, compared to $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51, the EPS surprise was +5.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Railway Operating Ratio : 70.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.8%.

: 70.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.8%. Revenue ton miles : 45.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45.23 billion.

: 45.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45.23 billion. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise : 557.8 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 558.02 thousand.

: 557.8 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 558.02 thousand. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal : 980.6 thousand versus 982.46 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 980.6 thousand versus 982.46 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Total : $1,746.00 versus $1,745.67 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,746.00 versus $1,745.67 estimated by two analysts on average. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, forest and consumer products : $625 million compared to the $632.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

: $625 million compared to the $632.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Coal : $364 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $375.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $364 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $375.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals : $567 million compared to the $552.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

: $567 million compared to the $552.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Intermodal : $749 million versus $719.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

: $749 million versus $719.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive : $280 million compared to the $295 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.

: $280 million compared to the $295 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise : $1.89 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.91 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction: $413 million compared to the $432.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Norfolk Southern here>>>

Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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