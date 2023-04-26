Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings (excluding $1.28 from non-recurring items) of $3.32 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 and improved 13.3% year over year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Norfolk Southern Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Norfolk Southern Corporation Quote

Railway operating revenues were $3,132 million in the quarter under review, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,099.8 million. The top line increased 7.5% year over year, with all key segments, including Merchandise and coal, registering improvements in revenues. Total revenue per unit rose 8% year over year, driven by higher fuel surcharges and pricing. Income from railway operations climbed 1% year over year to $1,098 million.

Railway operating expenses shot up 11% on a year-over-year basis to $2,034 million primarily due to higher fuel expenses and cost on purchased services. Norfolk Southern’s operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved to 64.9% in the first quarter from 62.8% in the year-ago quarter due to higher costs.

In the first three months of 2023, NSC paid out dividends worth $307 million and repurchased shares worth $163 million. The free cash flow increased $745 million.

Segmental Performance

Merchandise’s revenues climbed 12% year over year to $1,878 million. Volumes grew 5%, whereas revenue per unit ascended 7% year over year.

Intermodal’s revenues fell 5% year over year to $814 million. While segmental volumes decreased 4%, revenue per unit ascended 1%.

Coal’s revenues totaled $440 million, up 13% year over year. Coal volumes increased 5%. Revenue per unit jumped 8% in the reported quarter.

Liquidity

Norfolk Southern exited first-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $552 million compared with $456 million at the end of 2022. NSC had a long-term debt of $14,585 million at the end of the March-end quarter compared with $14,479 million at 2022 end.

Currently, Norfolk Southern carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.89 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 and declined 17.5% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,229.58 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,434.4 million and fell 7.4% year over year. The downfall was due to declines in the volume of 25% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), 5% in Intermodal (JBI) and 17% in Final Mile Services (FMS). A decline of 17% in revenue per load in Truckload ("JBT") added to the woes. Revenue declines in ICS, JBI, FMS and JBT were partially offset by Dedicated Contract Services revenue growth of 13%. JBHT’s total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 10.2% year over year.

Delta Air Lines’ DAL first-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 82 cents from non-recurring items) of 25 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. Volatile fuel price and unfavorable weather conditions led to this downtick. DAL reported a loss of $1.23 per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.

DAL reported revenues of $12,759 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,767.4 million. Driven by higher air-travel demand, total revenues increased 36.49% on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.