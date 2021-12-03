Norfolk Southern (NSC) Picks New CEO, Squires to Retire in '22

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s NSC chairman and CEO, James A. Squires, is set to retire on May 1, 2022. Squires will be succeeded by executive vice president and chief marketing officer (“CMO”) Alan H. Shaw. Following this news, shares of the company gained 3.6% at the close of business on Dec 2.



Squires, under his tenure, increased shareholder value by more than $30 billion and implemented the precision scheduled railroading (“PSR”) model, an operating structure which reduces costs and leads to optimal utilization of assets. Amid coronavirus-led volume softness, substantial reduction in costs, thanks to the PSR model, supported Norfolk Southern’s bottom line last year. Despite coronavirus-related adversities, the company continued to reward its shareholders. In 2020, NSC returned $2,399 million to shareholders through a combination of dividends ($960 million) and share buybacks ($1,439 million).



Under Squires’ tenure, Norfolk Southern made a quick turnaround in the second half of 2020, capitalizing on the recovery in freight volumes as countries reopened after months of lockdown.

Regarding his successor, Squires said, "Alan has a unique combination of skills and experience that prepare him to lead the company." "He's a veteran railroader who understands operations and will drive continued improvement in service and efficiency”, added Squires.



Shaw has 27 years of experience at Norfolk Southern in various roles in marketing, operations, and finance. He was appointed as CMO in May 2015. Under him, NSC “built the strongest intermodal franchise in the eastern United States” aiming for growth in consumer-oriented, service-sensitive markets.



In order to ensure a smooth transition, Squires and Shaw will continue working together in the next five months. As part of the transition process, Norfolk Southern’s board has elected Shaw as president, effective immediately. Following this change, NSC’s executive leadership team is set to report to Shaw.

