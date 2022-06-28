Norfolk Southern (NSC) Launches Operating Plan to Foster Growth

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC has launched a new operating plan — TOP|SPG — aimed at improving service, productivity and growth. The plan, which is an extension of the company’s previous operating plan — TOP21 — caters to the movement of trains and shipments through NSC’s network.



The TOP|SPG plan stands for Thoroughbred Operating Plan|Service Productivity Growth. The operating plan is expected to better serve the evolving needs of customers and meet customer demand.



One of the primary objectives of NSC in developing the TOP|SPG operating plan was to provide consistent service. Under the operating plan, shipments will be transported more directly across NSC’s network, i.e, one-market origin to one-market termination. Thanks to a balanced network flow, shipments are less likely to face hindrances at choke points. This new operating plan aims to effectively serve customers while being nimble to cater to volume growth in future.

While Norfolk Southern’s TOP21 operating plan was focused on Merchandise and Bulk segments, the TOP|SPG plan is focused on the Intermodal unit.



NSC’s CEO and president, Alan H. Shaw said, "Our robust hiring efforts, coupled with TOP|SPG, will enhance our overall service recovery. Everyone at Norfolk Southern is focused on bringing our service product to a level our customers expect, and TOP|SPG gives us additional alignment, while boosting productivity and creating a pathway for future growth.”

