Norfolk Southern (NSC) Inks Paid Sick Leave Deal With SMART-TD

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC announced that it entered an agreement with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division (SMART-TD), aimed at offering up to seven paid sick days per year for all craft employees.

This deal will offer four new days of paid sick leave per year to almost 300 Norfolk Southern yardmasters. Further, it will also provide them with the flexibility to use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

This deal makes NSC the first Class I railroad to offer paid sick leave facility for its entire craft workforce. Such deals reflect NSC’s employee-friendly attitude through which it tries to maintain cordial relations with its employees and the unions representing them, thereby providing a healthy work atmosphere at NSC.

Alan H. Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern, stated, "Following national labor negotiations, we committed to address quality of life issues for our craft railroaders. With today's agreement, we make good on that promise." He further added, "I am proud of our team for working collaboratively with union leadership over the last four months to reach agreements that benefit all of our craft colleagues."

Notably, companies in the Zacks Transportation – Rail industry are entering into collective deals with the unions. To name a few, Canadian National Railway Company CNI recently announced that its collective agreement with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) has been ratified. The union represents almost 6,000 Canadian National locomotive engineers, conductors, yard conductors and yard coordinators working in Canada.

Tracy Robinson, president and chief executive officer of CNI, stated, “We are pleased that TCRC members have ratified the collective agreement reached earlier this year. We thank the TCRC leadership for their engagement throughout this process. We remain committed to working with this important group to ensure continued service for our customers and improved working conditions for our team members."

Union Pacific Corporation UNP entered a tentative agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET). The deal is aimed at improving the quality of life for Union Pacific’s locomotive engineers and their families by offering them better working schedules.

UNP employs nearly 5,600 locomotive engineers represented by BLET. The tentative deal provides locomotive engineers with an 11 days on and four days off schedule. This deal should help UNP progress productively with its employees with the new work/rest schedules. It should also help UNP to retain and recruit more employees.

CSX Corporation CSX announced that it entered a tentative agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division CSRA (SMART-TD CSRA), aimed at offering paid-sick-leave benefits. This deal (pending ratification by union members) is the 10th one between CSX and its union-represented employees since February. Most of CSX’s unionized workers now have paid-sick-leave benefits.

SMART-TD CSRA represents trainmen, conductors and yardmen on territories of CSX’s Atlanta and West Point railroad, Winston-Salem Southbound railway, Louisville and Nashville railroad, Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway and Seaboard Coast Line railroad.

