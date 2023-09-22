Norfolk Southern loses bid for legal fees after beating rival CSX's lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rebuffed Norfolk Southern Railway's NSC.N bid to recoup more than $14 million in legal fees for defeating a CSX Transportation CSX.O lawsuit that claimed the freight rail rival had unlawfully restricted access to a major marine terminal in Virginia.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Davis in Norfolk, Virginia, federal court concluded that judges have discretion to grant fees under a Virginia business-conspiracy state law but that such awards are not presumptive or automatic.

CSX in its antitrust lawsuit sought hundreds of millions of dollars in damages against Norfolk Southern, and CSX has since appealed the dismissal of its case to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

Norfolk Southern, as a prevailing defendant, sought fees under what Davis said was a "rarely applied" state law.

In his ruling, Davis said Norfolk Southern had not made a "convincing argument" that a fee award was "equitable or just" or that it would serve to deter future "improper" lawsuits. "To the contrary, awarding fees in this case could act to stifle legitimate future claims," Davis wrote.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern declined to comment.

CSX did not immediately respond to a similar request.

Norfolk Southern and CSX, among the largest U.S. freight rail carriers, compete to transport containers that arrive at U.S. ports.

CSX in 2018 accused Norfolk Southern of scheming to curb competition for on-dock rail access at the Norfolk International Terminals, the Virginia Port Authority's largest container ship dock.

Davis in January barred a trial on CSX's antitrust claims after concluding that the Jacksonville, Florida-based company's allegations fell outside a four-year legal window and so were time-barred.

Norfolk Southern's attorneys at law firms Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in May asked Davis to award them legal fees.

In a court filing, lawyers for CSX at McGuireWoods argued that even a discretionary award of fees was not justified, because their claims were brought "in good faith."

CSX's appeal in the 4th Circuit will test the limitations period of antitrust law. No argument date has been set.

The case is CSX Transportation Inc v. Norfolk Southern Railway et al, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 2:18-cv-530-MSD.

For CSX: Robert McFarland and Benjamin Hatch of McGuireWoods

For Norfolk Southern: Alan Wingfield and Michael Lacy of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders; Tara Reinhart of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

For Portsmouth Belt Line: James Chapman and W. Ryan Snow of Crenshaw, Ware & Martin

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

