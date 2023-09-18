News & Insights

US Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern launches home value compensation program after Ohio derailment

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN DRAKE

September 18, 2023 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern NSC.N said on Monday it launched an interim program to compensate homeowners around East Palestine, Ohio who sell their properties and experience a reduction in value following a Feb. 3 train derailment.

The program applies to parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania near the derailment site and applies to those with homes on the market, future listings or sold since Feb. 3. The railroad first announced plans in May to create the program.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.