NORFOLK SOUTHERN Earnings Preview: Recent $NSC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 21, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

NORFOLK SOUTHERN ($NSC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,010,790,759 and earnings of $2.72 per share.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN Insider Trading Activity

NORFOLK SOUTHERN insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD H ANDERSON has made 3 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $357,309 and 0 sales.
  • SAMEH FAHMY has made 2 purchases buying 1,350 shares for an estimated $342,279 and 0 sales.
  • GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735
  • MARK R GEORGE (President & CEO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $49,967
  • WILLIAM JR. CLYBURN purchased 201 shares for an estimated $49,930

NORFOLK SOUTHERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 612 institutional investors add shares of NORFOLK SOUTHERN stock to their portfolio, and 682 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORFOLK SOUTHERN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NORFOLK SOUTHERN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

NORFOLK SOUTHERN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $279.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $293.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 01/08/2025

