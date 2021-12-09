Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) insiders sold US$5.8m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 6.5%, they need remain vigilant. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$5.8m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Norfolk Southern Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, James Squires, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.6m worth of shares at a price of US$278 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$287). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of James Squires's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.46k shares for US$686k. But they sold 21.02k shares for US$5.8m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Norfolk Southern than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NSC Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

I will like Norfolk Southern better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Norfolk Southern Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.1% of Norfolk Southern shares, worth about US$75m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Norfolk Southern Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Norfolk Southern shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Norfolk Southern insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Norfolk Southern that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Norfolk Southern may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

